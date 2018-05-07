P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CABLE announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2018
Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 7, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 25 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. CABLE    07 May 2018      387.00     -2.00
