GFH acquires 85% of The Emirati "Entertainer" (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2018
GFH Financial Group acquired 85% of the Emirati company "The Entertainer". It is worthy to mention that revenue of the latter company exceeds AED 130 Mill achieving an annual growth rate of 30%. GFH will invest USD 150 Mill approx. during retention period. Investment is expected to have a positive return on investment exceeding 20% annually over an estimated investment period of 3 years.
