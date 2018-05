UPAC announces Board list (KSE) Date: 02 May 2018 United Projects Group announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting for 3-year round (2018/2020) as follows:

Mr. Tareq Ibrahim Muhammad Al Moussa - Chairman

Mrs. Nadia Abdullah Muhammad Oqail - Deputy Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Zuhair Abdul Mohsen Mussallam Al Zamil - Member

Mr. Hassan Bassam Al Houri - Member

Mr. Majed Eissa Ahmad Al Ojail - Member