P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 02 May 2018
Specialities Group Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 2, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017. Shareholders also approved to write off full balance of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 2,978,191 using balance of premium accounts amounting to KD 15,598,981.
More » Specialities Group Holding Co. SPEC    03 May 2018      54.50     2.00
Advertisement
More News of SPEC
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 May 2018
SPEC holds a General meeting on May 2, 2018 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2018
SPEC holds a Board meeting on March 12, 2018 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2018
SPEC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 18 Jan 2018
SPEC holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Nov 2017
SPEC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 17 Oct 2017
SPEC holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Oct 2017
SPEC announces Board formation (KSE) - 02 Oct 2017
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 Oct 2017
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center