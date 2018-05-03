SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 02 May 2018 Specialities Group Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 2, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017. Shareholders also approved to write off full balance of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 2,978,191 using balance of premium accounts amounting to KD 15,598,981.