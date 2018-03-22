P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

REAM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 25 Apr 2018
Real Estate Asset Management Co announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 25, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share, changed name of the company to become REAM Real Estate Co. and reduced number of Board Members to 5.
More » Real Estate Asset Management Co REAM    22 Mar 2018      1572.00     1.00
