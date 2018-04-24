P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

HUMANSOFT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 23 Apr 2018
Humansoft Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 23, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 175 Fils cash dividends per share. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.
