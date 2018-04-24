P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMADINA holds a General meeting on May 13 2018 (KSE)
Date: 23 Apr 2018
Al Madina for Finance and Investment Company holds a General meeting on May 13, 2018 to discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017.
Al Madina for Finance and Investment Company ALMADINA    24 Apr 2018      28.60     -1.40
More News of ALMADINA
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on March 21, 2018 (KSE) - 18 Mar 2018
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Jun 2017
ALMADINA holds a General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE) - 29 May 2017
ALMADINA announces a cash settlement of a subsidiary (KSE) - 26 Dec 2016
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on November 17, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Nov 2016
ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Nov 2016
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on October 6, 2016 (KSE) - 03 Oct 2016
ALMADINA's BOD meeting resolutions (KSE) - 30 Aug 2016
