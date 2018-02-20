P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARGAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 23 Apr 2018
Alargan International Real Estate Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on April 19, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Alargan International Real Estate Co. ARGAN    20 Feb 2018      160.00     0.00
More News of ARGAN
ARGAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 23 Apr 2018
ARGAN holds a Board meeting on March 27, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
ARGAN holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
ARGAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 May 2017
ARGAN holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2017
ARGAN secures KD 3 Mill facilities (KSE) - 22 Jan 2017
ARGAN signs a KD 42 Mill facility contract (KSE) - 30 Nov 2016
ARGAN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
ARGAN commences dividends distribution effective June 2, 2016 (KSE) - 29 May 2016
ARGAN's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 23 May 2016
» More News
