AINS obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 23 Apr 2018
Al-Ahleia Insurance Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on April 22, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More News of AINS
AINS obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 23 Apr 2018
AINS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2018
AINS holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2017
AINS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 12 Apr 2017
AINS holds a General meeting on April 11, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Mar 2017
AINS holds a Board meeting on March 7, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
AINS's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
AINS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
AINS's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
AINS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
» More News
