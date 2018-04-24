P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
OULAFUEL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 23 Apr 2018
Oula Fuel Marketing Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on April 23, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Oula Fuel Marketing Company OULAFUEL    24 Apr 2018      113.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of OULAFUEL
OULAFUEL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 23 Apr 2018
OULAFUEL announces Board changes (KSE) - 26 Mar 2018
OULAFUEL holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE) - 14 Mar 2018
OULAFUEL replaces a Boar Member (KSE) - 27 Dec 2017
OULAFUEL holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Nov 2017
OULAFUEL announces Board list (KSE) - 16 Aug 2017
OULAFUEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 May 2017
OULAFUEL holds a General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE) - 03 May 2017
OULAFUEL sells a property at KD 14 Mill (KSE) - 18 Sep 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for OULAFUEL (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center