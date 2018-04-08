P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PAPER announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Apr 2018
Shuaiba Industrial Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 17 Fils cash dividends per share.
PAPER    08 Apr 2018      230.00     -15.00
More News of PAPER
PAPER announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Apr 2018
PAPER holds a General meeting on April 22, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Mar 2018
PAPER holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
PAPER obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 09 Jul 2017
PAPER commences dividend distribution effective April 17, 2017 (KSE) - 11 Apr 2017
PAPER announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 04 Apr 2017
PAPER holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 4, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
PAPER announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
PAPER holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (KSE) - 07 Feb 2017
PAPER obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Dec 2016
