P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Apr 2018
Mubarrad Transport Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Mubarrad Transport Co. MUBARRAD    18 Apr 2018      69.00     3.00
Advertisement
More News of MUBARRAD
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Apr 2018
MUBARRAD holds a General meeting on April 22, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Mar 2018
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on March 1, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Feb 2018
MUBARRAD announces name change effective December 7, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Dec 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Nov 2017
MUBARRAD holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 22, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
MUBARRAD postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
MUBARRAD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Oct 2017
MUBARRAD commences dividend distribution effective May 3, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center