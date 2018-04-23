P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Apr 2018
Soor Fuel Marketing Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Soor Fuel Marketing Co. SOOR    23 Apr 2018      113.00     0.00
