WETHAQ announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 17 Apr 2018
Wethaq Takaful Insurance Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 16, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
More News of WETHAQ
WETHAQ holds a General meeting on April 16, 2018 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2018
WETHAQ appoints a CEO (KSE) - 16 Jan 2018
WETHAQ holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Oct 2017
WETHAQ announces resignation of CEO (KSE) - 01 Oct 2017
WETHAQ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Apr 2017
WETHAQ holds a General meeting on April 20, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
WETHAQ holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
WETHAQ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 23 Oct 2016
WETHAQ holds a General meeting on October 23, 2016 (KSE) - 05 Oct 2016
