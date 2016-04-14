P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCLINIC holds a General meeting on April 26, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 16 Apr 2018
Kuwait Medical Services Co holds a General meeting on April 26, 2018 to discuss suggestion not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017.
KCLINIC holds a General meeting on April 26, 2018 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2018
KCLINIC's results of 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Jul 2016
KCLINIC holds its AGM on August 4, 2016 (KSE) - 21 Jul 2016
KCLINIC's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Jun 2016
KCLINIC's withdrawal from KSE as of Sep 14, 2016 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2016
KCLINIC's results of 9 months ended on Dec 31, 2015 (KSE) - 14 Feb 2016
Results for the 6 months of 2015 for KCLINIC (KSE) - 19 Nov 2015
KCLINIC holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2015 (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
KCLINIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Oct 2015
KCLINIC holds its EGM on October 22, 2015 (KSE) - 21 Sep 2015
