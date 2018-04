ALAMAN announces Board list (KSE) Date: 16 Apr 2018 Al Aman Investment Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of April 12, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Abdullah Muhammad Al Mansour - Chairman

Mr. Youssef Ibrahim Al Ghanem - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdul Latif Muhammad Al Shayea - Member

Mr. Abdul Rahman Nawwaf Al Othman - Member

Mr. Hamad Talal Al Ghanem - Member

Mr. Madhi Talal Al Khamis - Member

Mr. Khaled Abdul Latif Al Baeejan - Member