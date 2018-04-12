P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALAMAN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 16 Apr 2018
Al Aman Investment Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 12, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders also approved to reduce capital from KD 19,648,284 to KD 15 Mill. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Al Aman Investment Co. ALAMAN    12 Apr 2018      48.30     -1.70
