SPEC holds a General meeting on May 2, 2018 (KSE) Date: 16 Apr 2018 Specialities Group Holding Co. holds a General meeting on May 2, 2018 to discuss suggestion not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017 and write-off full balance of accumulated losses amounting to KD 2,978,191 using balance of premium reducing it to KD 12,620,970