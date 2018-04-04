P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TAM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 11 Apr 2018
Tamdeen Real Estate Company announced results of General meeting held on April 11, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 12 Fils cash dividends per share.
Tamdeen Real Estate Company TAM    04 Apr 2018      350.00     30.00
