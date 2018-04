ALTIJARIA announces Board list (KSE) Date: 09 Apr 2018 Commercial Real Estate Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected by General meeting of April 9, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Abdul Fattah Muhammad Rafeea Maerefi - Chairman

Mr. Odwan Muhammad Al Odwani - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Talal Jasssem Al Bahr - Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Mubarak Al Hassawi - Member

Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad Al Ghanem - Member

Mr. Hussein Abdullah Johar - Member

Mr. Abdul Latif Abdul Munaf Maerefi - Member

Mr. Faisal Ibrahim Al Mussallam - Member

Mrs. Iman Amin Al Muqqaddam - Member