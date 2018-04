REAM holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 25, 2018 (KSE) Date: 08 Apr 2018 Real Estate Asset Management Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 25, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share and change the company's name to REAM Real Estate Company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.