PCEM holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 16, 2018 (KSE) Date: 03 Apr 2018 Kuwait Portland Cement Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 16, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 90 Fils cash dividends per share and add a new article to Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the company.