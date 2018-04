ALMUTAHED announces Board list (KSE) Date: 02 Apr 2018 Ahli United Bank announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of April 1, 2018 as follows:

Dr. Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf - Chairman

Sheikh Abdullah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Jamal Shaker Al Kazemi - Member

Mr. Adel Muhammad Abdul Shafi Al Labban - Member

Mr. Sanjeev Baijal - Member

Mr Keith Henry Gale - Member

Mr. Abdullah Ahmad Al Raeesi - Member

Mr. Michael Gerard Essex - Member

Mr. Muhammad Tareq Muhammad Sadeq - Member