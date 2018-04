ALMUTAHED announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 02 Apr 2018 Ahli United Bank announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 1, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 13 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round.