CBK announces Board formation (KSE) Date: 01 Apr 2018 Commercial Bank of Kuwait announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of March 31, 2018 as follows:

Sheikh / Ahmad Duaij Jaber Al Sabah - Chairman

Miss Onoud Fadhel Ibrahim Al Hathran - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Aley - Member

Mr. Bader Soliman Abdullah Al Ahmad - Member

Mr. Mussaed Nouri Mussaed Al Saleh - Member

Dr. Arshid Abdul Hadi Al Houri - Member

Mr. Hazem Mashari Al Khaled - Member

Miss Rasha Youssef Hussein Al Awadhi - Member

Sheikh / Talal Muhammad Al Salman Al Sabah - Member

Mr. Munaf Muhammad Ali Al Mehanna - Member

