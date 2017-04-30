P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 01 Apr 2018
Advanced Technology Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 20 Fils cash dividends per share and amend Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the company.
More News of ATC
ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2018 (KSE) - 01 Apr 2018
ATC holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE) - 14 Mar 2018
ATC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
ATC distributes the dividends as of May 22, 2016 (KSE) - 18 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ATC (KSE) - 09 May 2016
ATC commences dividend distribution effective May 18, 2016 (KSE) - 09 May 2016
ATC holds a General meeting on May 9, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ATC (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ATC (KSE) - 17 Nov 2015
