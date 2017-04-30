ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2018 (KSE) Date: 01 Apr 2018 Advanced Technology Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 20 Fils cash dividends per share and amend Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the company.