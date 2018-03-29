BURG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 29 Mar 2018 Burgan Bank announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 28, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.