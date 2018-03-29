P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BURG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Mar 2018
Burgan Bank announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 28, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
