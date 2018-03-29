P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ZAIN announces revised Board list (KSE)
Date: 29 Mar 2018
Mobile Telecommunications Company (ZAIN) announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:
Mr. Ahmad Tahouss Al Tahouss - Chairman
Mr. Bader Nasser Al Kharafi - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Talal Bin Saeed Al Meamari - Member 
Mr. Mahdi Bin Muhammad Al Abduwani - Member
Mr. Saoud Bin Ahmad Al Nahari - Member
Mr. Nigel Kevin Jovet - Member
Mr. Martial Antoun Karati - Member
Mr. Representative of Kuwait Investment Authority - Member
Mr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Ossfour - Member
