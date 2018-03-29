ZAIN announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 29 Mar 2018 Mobile Telecommunications Company (ZAIN) announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Ahmad Tahouss Al Tahouss - Chairman

Mr. Bader Nasser Al Kharafi - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Talal Bin Saeed Al Meamari - Member

Mr. Mahdi Bin Muhammad Al Abduwani - Member

Mr. Saoud Bin Ahmad Al Nahari - Member

Mr. Nigel Kevin Jovet - Member

Mr. Martial Antoun Karati - Member

Mr. Representative of Kuwait Investment Authority - Member

Mr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Ossfour - Member

