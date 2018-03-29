P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Mar 2018
Mobile Telecommunications Company (ZAIN) announced results of General meeting held on March 28, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Mr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Ibrahim Al Ossfour as Board Member and appointed a second representative for the Kuwait Investment Authority.
More » Mobile Telecommunications Company ZAIN    29 Mar 2018      480.00     9.00
Advertisement
More News of ZAIN
ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Mar 2018
ZAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2018
ZAIN holds a General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE) - 13 Mar 2018
ZAIN announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 13 Mar 2018
ZAIN holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Feb 2018
ZAIN holds a General meeting on February 12, 2018 (KSE) - 28 Jan 2018
ZAIN announces Board changes (KSE) - 14 Nov 2017
Al Kheir National signs agreement to sell stake at ZAIN (KSE) - 26 Oct 2017
Al Kheir signs letter of intent to sell stake at ZAIN (KSE) - 09 Oct 2017
ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 13 Mar 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center