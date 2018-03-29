P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Mar 2018
Al-Mazaya Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on March 28, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 8 Fils cash dividends per share.
