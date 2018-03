ALAMAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 12, 2018 (KSE) Date: 28 Mar 2018 Al Aman Investment Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 12, 2018 to discuss the following:

- Recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017

- Elect Board Members for next 3-year round

- Reduce capital from KD 19,648,284 to KD 15 Mill and amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute accordingly.