KFIN commences dividend distribution effective April 10, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 28 Mar 2018
Kuwait Finance House commences, effective April 10, 2018, distribution of 17 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 as well as 10 grant shares for each 100 share. Distribution takes place at Kuwait Clearing Company.
