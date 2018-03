MUNSHAAT announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 28 Mar 2018 Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Emad Youssef Al Maneea - Chairman

Mr. Feras Fahd Al Bahr - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Nafel Muhammad Al Hothal - Member

Mr. Nasser Ahmad Al Rumeih - Member

Mr. Dawood Soliman Al Busseiri - Member