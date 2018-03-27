P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCIN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 27 Mar 2018
Kuwait National Cinema Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 27, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 55 Fils cash dividends per share and amended Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (4) of the Company Statute.
Kuwait National Cinema Company KCIN    27 Mar 2018      1095.00     0.00
