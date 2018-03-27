P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MABANEE announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 26 Mar 2018
Mabanee Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 26, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (5) of Company Statute as well as Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation shall be amended accordingly.
More » Mabanee Company MABANEE    27 Mar 2018      715.00     3.00
Advertisement
More News of MABANEE
MABANEE announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 26 Mar 2018
MABANEE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 26, 2018 (KSE) - 06 Mar 2018
MABANEE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 100% of own shares (KSE) - 08 Feb 2018
MABANEE holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE) - 24 Jan 2018
MABANEE holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE) - 24 Oct 2017
MABANEE commences grant share distribution effective May 14, 2017 (KSE) - 09 May 2017
MABANEE commences dividend distribution effective April 23, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
MABANEE announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 12 Apr 2017
MABANEE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 12, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2017
MABANEE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 16 Feb 2017
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center