MABANEE announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 26 Mar 2018 Mabanee Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 26, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (5) of Company Statute as well as Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation shall be amended accordingly.