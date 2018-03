BKIKWT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 25 Mar 2018 Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 25% cash dividends as well as 100% grant shares and consequently approved to increase Authorized Capital from KD 10 Mill to KD 20 Mill.