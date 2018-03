AQAR announces Board list (KSE) Date: 20 Mar 2018 Aqar Real Estate Investments Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of March 19, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Badr Saleh Al Eissa - Chairman

Mr. Moussa Ali Abu Taleb - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Jaafar Al Heidri - Member

Mr. Samir Ibrahim Habayeb - Member

Sheikha Mudha Ali Al Sabah - Member