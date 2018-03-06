P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QIC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 18 Mar 2018
Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co announced results of General meeting held on March 17, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7 Emirati Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co QIC    06 Mar 2018      82.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of QIC
QIC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 Mar 2018
QIC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2018 (KSE) - 01 Mar 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2018 (KSE) - 20 Feb 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Oct 2017
QIC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2016
QIC's new GM (KSE) - 29 Jun 2016
QIC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 16 May 2016
QCEM announces name change (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
QCEM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2016
QCEM holds a General meeting on March 19, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
20 Mar Warba Bank
20 Mar GFH Financial Group
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center