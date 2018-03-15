P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 31, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 15 Mar 2018
Commercial Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 31, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 18 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 Bonus shares for each 100 share. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
