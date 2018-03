ALMUTAHED holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2018 (KSE) Date: 15 Mar 2018 Ahli United Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 13 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 Bonus shares for each 100 share. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.