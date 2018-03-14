INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 14 Mar 2018
Investors Holding Group Co holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
More »
Investors Holding Group Co INVESTORS
14 Mar 2018
15.70
-0.10
Advertisement
More News of INVESTORS
INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2017 (KSE)
- 07 Nov 2017
INVESTORS announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 21 Jun 2017
INVESTORS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE)
- 07 Jun 2017
INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2016 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
INVESTORS's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE)
- 04 Aug 2016
INVESTORS's AGM resolutions (KSE)
- 03 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for INVESTORS (KSE)
- 24 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for INVESTORS (KSE)
- 20 Mar 2016
INVESTORS replaces a BOD member (KSE)
- 16 Mar 2016
» More News
Latest Company News
ATC holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
KUWAITRE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 4, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
YIACO holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
INVESTORS holds a Board meeting on March 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
KINS announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
OULAFUEL holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
KCPC holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
MARKAZ announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
ZAIN announces resignation of Chairman (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2018
ZAIN holds a General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
17 Mar
Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co
20 Mar
Warba Bank
20 Mar
GFH Financial Group
22 Mar
Ras Al Khayma for White Cement
22 Mar
Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co.
View All »
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center