P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KCPC holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 14 Mar 2018
Kuwait Co for Process Plant Const and Contr holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
More » Kuwait Co for Process Plant Const and Contr KCPC    13 Mar 2018      150.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of KCPC
KCPC holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE) - 14 Mar 2018
KCPC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Feb 2018
KCPC holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 07 Nov 2017
KCPC commences dividend distribution effective May 23, 2017 (KSE) - 17 May 2017
KCPC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 May 2017
KCPC holds a General meeting on May 15, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
KCPC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
KCPC commences dividend distribution effective June 19, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Jun 2016
KCPC commences dividend distribution effective May 31, 2016 (KSE) - 25 May 2016
KCPC's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 19 May 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center