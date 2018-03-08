BURG holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE) Date: 08 Mar 2018 Burgan Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 28, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 7 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.