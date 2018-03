MABANEE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 26, 2018 (KSE) Date: 06 Mar 2018 Mabanee Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 26, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 10 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.