GPI announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 04 Mar 2018 Gulf Petroleum Investment accepted resignation of Deputy Chairman Mr. Hassan Darwish Al Shamaly. Board of Directors was reformed as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Saleh Hozaa Al Hozaa - Chairman

Dr. Abdul Raouf Tawfiq Abdul Sayed - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Sherif Muhammad Abdul Raziq - Member

Mr. Aref Abdullah Masheet Al Ajami - Member