KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
QIC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 01 Mar 2018
Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co holds a General meeting on March 17, 2018, to be postponed to March 24, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 7 Emirati Fils cash dividends per share.
Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co QIC
01 Mar 2018
81.00
0.00
More News of QIC
QIC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2018 (KSE)
- 20 Feb 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2017 (KSE)
- 30 Oct 2017
QIC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE)
- 09 Aug 2016
QIC's new GM (KSE)
- 29 Jun 2016
QIC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE)
- 16 May 2016
QCEM announces name change (KSE)
- 28 Apr 2016
QCEM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 20 Mar 2016
QCEM holds a General meeting on March 19, 2016 (KSE)
- 28 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for QCEM (KSE)
- 22 Feb 2016
Latest Company News
AAYANRE holds a Board meeting on March 7, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2018
ALTIJARIA holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2018
QIC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2018
BKIKWT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 22, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2018
KCEM holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (KSE)
- 28 Feb 2018
MUNSHAAT opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
- 28 Feb 2018
SHIP holds a Board meeting on March 5, 2018 (KSE)
- 28 Feb 2018
FCEM holds a General meeting on April 12, 2018 (KSE)
- 27 Feb 2018
SCEM holds a Board meeting on March 3, 2018 (KSE)
- 27 Feb 2018
EKHOLDING holds a General meeting on March 24, 2018 (KSE)
- 27 Feb 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
06 Mar
Tijara & Real Estate Investment Co.
07 Mar
Gulf Bank of Kuwait
07 Mar
National Mobile Telecommunications Co.
10 Mar
National Bank of Kuwait
11 Mar
Osos Holding Group Company
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
