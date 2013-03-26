BKIKWT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 22, 2018 (KSE) Date: 01 Mar 2018 Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 22, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 25 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 1 grant share for each share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.