KCEM holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 28 Feb 2018
Kuwait Cement Company holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
More News of KCEM
KCEM obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 25 Jan 2018
KCEM holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Nov 2017
KCEM commences dividend distribution effective May 10, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
KCEM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 Apr 2017
KCEM holds a Genera meeting on April 26, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Mar 2017
KCEM announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
KCEM's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KCEM (KSE) - 15 May 2016
KCEM's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 03 May 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
