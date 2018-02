CLEANING announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 22 Feb 2018 National Cleaning Company announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Jassem Muhammad Habib Al Badr - Chairman

Mr. Mohsen Muhammad Bu Shehri - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Abdul Aziz Muhammad Al Osseimi - Member

Mr. Meshaal Abdullah Al Mussaad - Member

Mrs. Shahd Saeed Ismail Dashti - Member