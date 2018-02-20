NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 10, 2018 (KSE) Date: 20 Feb 2018 National Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 10, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 30 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly. Authorized Capital shall also be increased from KD 600 Mill to KD 750 Mill.